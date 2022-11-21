Residents in fear as unknown gunmen lay ambush, kill chief, his brother, linguist

The District Chief Executive (DCE), Nkrumah Kwasi Ogyile, who is also the Chairman of the District Security Committee (DISEC), confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

According to him, the assailants ambushed and shot the chief and the two to death while they were working on disputed land.

“He said the late chief had a misunderstanding with some factions in the community over a piece of land; a case he won at the Krachi West District Court.

“Mr Ogyile noted that the late chief later presented the judgement from the court to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Charles Dormaban, the Oti Regional Police Commander, where the factions were advised to stick to the court order.

“The Chairman of the DISEC said that the late chief and two of his subjects were working on the said land when the trio were allegedly attacked by the assailants,” the GNA reports.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Krachi West District hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Adomonline.com reports that after murdering the traditional leader and his two subjects, the hoodlums stormed the community to destroy 16 houses and burnt other properties belonging to the residents.