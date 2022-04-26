RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Residents put 2 thieves inside drum, make them sing praises to God (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Two alleged thieves caught stealing in a town in the Oti region were both placed in one plastic drum and then made to sing praises to God.

Alleged thieves
Alleged thieves

The dramatic incident was recorded, and the footage has been making the rounds on social media.

In the video, the alleged thieves are head clapping and singing, praising God in the Ewe language.

"Thanks be to God that I will never come to this neighbourhood to steal," the suspects are heard singing under the supervision of residents, some of whom join in the singing.

Ghananaijavibes, an Instagram page that shared the video, captioned it: "Somewhere in Oti Region: Thieves forced to sing praises to God after they were caught stealing."

Locals taking the law into their own hands to discipline suspected thieves in their own way has become a common practice in certain parts of Ghana recently, with footage being posted to social media.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a 32-year-old cable thief was hospitalised after being electrocuted and severely burned from head to toe.

The young man, identified as Eric Kofi Quaye, reportedly attempted to steal a cable at the Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region when luck elided him.

The BSP in question is specifically located along the Diamond Cement Road at Aflao. It has two sections managed by ECG on one hand and GRIDCO on the other.

The Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta/Oti, Benjamin Antwi, confirmed the incident to Daily Guide Online.

According to him, it happened at about 5:20 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

He added that preliminary assessment indicates that the suspect tampered with the incomer cable with the aim of cutting it, but he got electrocuted.

The attempted cable theft resulted in power cuts to Denu, Aflao, Dzodze, parts of Keta, parts of Akatsi, Dzodze, Adina, Agbozume, Nogokpo, and Ave Towns, all of whom depend on supply from the BSP.

It took hours of repair work to restore power to the affected areas.

The incident has since been reported to the Aflao, but due to the condition of the suspect, he has been sent to the Ketu South Municipal Hospital for treatment.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

