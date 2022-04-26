Residents put 2 thieves inside drum, make them sing praises to God (video)

In the video, the alleged thieves are head clapping and singing, praising God in the Ewe language.

"Thanks be to God that I will never come to this neighbourhood to steal," the suspects are heard singing under the supervision of residents, some of whom join in the singing.

Ghananaijavibes, an Instagram page that shared the video, captioned it: "Somewhere in Oti Region: Thieves forced to sing praises to God after they were caught stealing."

Locals taking the law into their own hands to discipline suspected thieves in their own way has become a common practice in certain parts of Ghana recently, with footage being posted to social media.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a 32-year-old cable thief was hospitalised after being electrocuted and severely burned from head to toe.

The young man, identified as Eric Kofi Quaye, reportedly attempted to steal a cable at the Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region when luck elided him.

The BSP in question is specifically located along the Diamond Cement Road at Aflao. It has two sections managed by ECG on one hand and GRIDCO on the other.

The Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta/Oti, Benjamin Antwi, confirmed the incident to Daily Guide Online.

According to him, it happened at about 5:20 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

He added that preliminary assessment indicates that the suspect tampered with the incomer cable with the aim of cutting it, but he got electrocuted.

The attempted cable theft resulted in power cuts to Denu, Aflao, Dzodze, parts of Keta, parts of Akatsi, Dzodze, Adina, Agbozume, Nogokpo, and Ave Towns, all of whom depend on supply from the BSP.

It took hours of repair work to restore power to the affected areas.