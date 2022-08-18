“Yesterday, I was speaking to someone. A retired teacher, who had been working since 1978.

“He went on retirement three years ago. His retirement package? 13,480 ghana cedis. 40 years of work! It came down to 13,480 cedis. 40 years oo,” he wrote on his Facebook page, triggering fury among his followers at the plight of Ghanaian teachers.

The #FixTheCountry convener, who had said several times that the Ghana army was the most useless institution, changed his position, saying teachers “are the most useless of all”.

According to him, teachers themselves do not care about the unfair treatment they have been subjected to over the years, although they have what it takes to cause a change in the status quo.

“Yet when Teacher Kwadwo started #FixGES, he received little support from teachers. Young teachers failed to understand that this was their moment for revolution. “Their chance to change their profession forever was let slip.

“Forget the Army, Teachers with their numbers in this country, are the most useless of all,” Barker-Vormawor added.

His post got many Ghanaians reiterating the need to treat teachers better because teaching is not a child’s play.

Meanwhile, one Facebook user, Mma Lami, corroborated the claim by Barker-Vormawor, stating: “My headmistress had 8000 cedis. She worked for 38 years.”

Teachers are some of the poorest paid professionals in Ghana, and even after decades of teaching and shaping everybody to become successful career men and women, they are not appreciated commensurately.