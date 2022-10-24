Rooftop fight between 2 Ghanaian men sparks reactions (video)

The helpless man is also seen struggling for freedom but to no avail.

The venue of the fight made it difficult for bystanders to separate them, although they could see clearly that the vulnerable one needed help.

Women are heard in the video screaming, fearing that the stronger man could kill the weaker one or that they could dangerously fall to the ground.

While the women made the pitchy noise, it caught the attention of a certain man, who ran quickly to the top of the house to separate the feuding parties after a tough time.

It remains unclear what caused the fight and why they chose the rooftop of all places to battle it out.

It is alleged that the interesting incident occurred at Moshie Zongo, a popular community in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region.

Awal Mohammed, a governing New Patriotic Party politician who shared the video on his Facebook page on Sunday, October 23, 2022, could not believe how the two angry men got to the top of the house to start the fight.

“Ah but how did they end up fighting on a rooftop?” he quizzed. “I'm told in happened in Moshie Zongo.”