Samira's lawyers chase Neat FM over Sammy Gyamfi's claim about her makeup kit

“…there is another person; Samira Bawumia, do you know her convoy includes a brand new Landcruiser carrying makeup; makeup artiste; it follows her everywhere. Who is paying for that, the taxpayer,” Gyamfi said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

But the allegation did not sit well with the second lady, hence she instructed her lawyers to take it up and redeem her image.

A letter reportedly addressed to the management of Neat FM lamented how the allegation made by Gyamfi and the failure of the host of the radio programme to call him to order made Mrs Bawumia look “in the minds of right thinking members of the society, as a person who is insensitive, wasteful and unreasonable”.