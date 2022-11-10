RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Samira's lawyers chase Neat FM over Sammy Gyamfi's claim about her makeup kit

Andreas Kamasah

Lawyers of the second lady, Samira Bawumia are demanding a retraction and apology from Neat FM and Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Director of the opposition National Democratic Congress failing which they may be sued for defamation.

Samira Bawumia
It is reported that Gyamfi, while speaking on November 7, 2022, on the ‘Me Man Nti,’ programme on Neat FM, a subsidiary of the Despite Media Group, alleged that a brand-new V8 Landcruiser has been purposely dedicated to carrying Mrs Bawumia’s makeup kit and makeup artist to follow her everywhere she travels to across the country.

“…there is another person; Samira Bawumia, do you know her convoy includes a brand new Landcruiser carrying makeup; makeup artiste; it follows her everywhere. Who is paying for that, the taxpayer,” Gyamfi said, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

But the allegation did not sit well with the second lady, hence she instructed her lawyers to take it up and redeem her image.

A letter reportedly addressed to the management of Neat FM lamented how the allegation made by Gyamfi and the failure of the host of the radio programme to call him to order made Mrs Bawumia look “in the minds of right thinking members of the society, as a person who is insensitive, wasteful and unreasonable”.

The second lady, through her lawyers, Sarkodie Baffuor Awuah and Associates is demanding a retraction of the said allegation and an apology from both Gyamfi and Neat FM on the same radio programme.

