Samosa seller arrested for using dog meat

According to Pulselive.co.ke, residents of Wanjohi, Kipipiri, Nyandarua county, were left in a state of shock after the man from whom they bought their favourite samosa admitted to using dog meat.

Reacting to the arrest of Wahome, one Jack Karanja, who was a colleague vendor, recounted: "The samosa had a unique alluring taste with an equally enticing colour, we never suspected it was dog meat. He was also selling fried, boiled and roasted pieces of meat. I felt like vomiting on learning what I have been consuming."

Kipipiri Deputy Sub-County Police Commander Rashid Juma said that his outfit discovered a slit dog head, utensils, stained knives, and a machete after the arrest of Wahome.

He added that investigations will uncover how long the suspect has been perpetrating the offence and whether he has accomplices.

"We have arrested the man but I suspect he is not normal, a normal man cannot engage in such a business. We want to understand for how long he has been in the business, where he gets the dogs, and the motive," said Juma.

Some residents who could not believe the discovery said Wahome’s samosas were appetizing and that patrons queued up to buy them from him, but little did they know that there was something behind the extraordinariness.

In another crime-related report, an 18-year-old Nigerian man has drowned a 36-year-old nursing mother of a 1-year-old baby for resisting his rape attempt, and then killed her child in addition.

According to pulse.ng, the suspect, Volamu Kalbes, is currently in the grips of the Adamawa State Police Command assisting with investigations.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sulaiman Nguroje, disclosed that the suspect attacked and killed the victim, Talatu Usman, in the Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The deceased woman had gone to a riverside in the state to bathe her baby when the suspect attacked her with the intent of raping her.

As Talatu Usman resisted Volamu Kalbes’ attempt to rape her, the suspect pushed her into the river, overpowered and pressed her down the water until she died.

"The Adamawa State Police Command on June 6, 2022, apprehended an 18-year-old suspect for the brutal murder of one Talatu Usman, 36, and her one-year-old child in Lamurde Local Government Area.

"The victim was said to have resisted an attempt by the suspect to rape her, as he overpowered her and pressed her down into the water, where she died," Nguroje said, as quoted by pulse.ng.

After murdering the nursing mother, her helpless child, who was crying on the bank of the river, became the next target of the suspect.

"As if this was not enough, the suspect took the child, who was crying uncontrollably on the riverbank and pressed him into the water until he became lifeless," the statement lamented.

"On the strength of that, the suspect was arrested by the command operatives attached to Lamurde divisional police headquarters following a report received by the victim’s husband, Alh. Usman Abdul, who is distraught over the loss of his wife and child."