School bus driver gets life imprisonment for sexual assault on 5-year-old pupil

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the court presided over by Justice Abiola Soladoye said that the prosecution team provided proof beyond reasonable doubt that the convict indeed committed the sexual assault against the minor placed in his care.

"There is an overwhelming evidence before the court. The testimony of the survivor is truthful and boldly narrated by her.

"The medical Doctor’s testimony also corroborated what she said."

"The first defendant is hereby found guilty as charged contrary to the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State and is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.

"The first defendant should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government," the judge ruled.

READ ALSO: Teenage girl drags father to court for refusing to let her marry boyfriend

Akpan’s accomplice, Itoro Wilson, who was the school bus assistance, has also been sentenced to two years' imprisonment for assisting him to evade justice.

According to the judge, Wilson’s sentence was meant to serve as a deterrent to others to desist from shielding criminals.

"The punishment meted out to this defendant will serve as deterrent to others out there.

"The second defendant is hereby sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for felony," the judge is quoted to have said.

It is reported that five witnesses testified against the defendants at the trial before the court arrived at its decision.

The prosecution said the convicts committed the offence on Oct. 20, 2017, on Magodo Road, Isheri, Lagos, in contravention of the provisions of sections 137 and 415 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

While delivering the court’s ruling, the judge went further to entreat Roy Mind Favour Filled School, Unilag Estate, Magodo Isheri, where the survivor attended, to recruit responsible staff who would not prey on the innocent pupils.

"The school in question should recruit responsible staff. That Roy Mind Favour Filled school is not making a free service.

"The parents must get value for the money they pay. Miscreants should not be on the payroll of any responsible school.