School for the deaf students smuggle phones to watch porn - Authorities cry

Starrfm.com.gh reports that the school authorities have raised concerns about the deviant activities of the students consistently during general meetings of the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) in recent times.

However, as the trend does not seem to be ceasing, have warned parents to ensure their wards do not bring phones to school or they will be confiscated and returned to them.

“It realised that students bring to school expensive phones. Some videos showing their nakedness or their sexual acts and these videos sometimes get onto their platforms. Parents were advised to always take wards phones before they come to school since seized phones are never returned to owners.

“Parents must be mindful of their wards at home and the kind of friends they visit and keep as some are betting and staking lotto,” the school management said, as quoted by the news website.

Another challenge that the School for the Deaf is faced with is the lack of a driver to convey the students with special needs to and from the school.

“Students are shuttled between the two campuses every day and so there is a need for drivers in the school. One of the two drivers of the school is retiring next month. But posting of drivers to school is on hold from the Ghana Education Service and the absence of one driver for the school is going to be a very big challenge as a result of our speciality,” the management lamented.

By way of a stopgap measure, parents of the students are being urged to pay a PTA levy of GHC20 per student.