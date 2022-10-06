Security man arrested for resigning after stealing money from church’s offering vault

According to pulse.ng, the 32-year-old man, Olufemi Akindele, managed to steal N620,115 from the offering vault and was heading home to possibly plan how to expend it when he bumped into operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command at a checkpoint.

The news outlet reports that the policemen were said to have intercepted Akindele during their stop-and-search along the Igbara Odo-Akure Road, after which they found a school bag loaded with different denominations of naira notes on him.

The Ekiti Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Sunday Abutu, is quoted to have said: “During interrogation, the suspect confessed that he travelled all the way from Iropara Ekiti to the CAC Campground, Ikeji, Arakeji, Osun State, to steal a cash sum of N620,115 from the offering vault of the church.”

The Ekiti State Police Command paraded him alongside nineteen other suspects of other crimes at the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Office, Ado Ekiti.

Akindele told journalists that he became aware of where the church kept its money as a result of working for a long time as its security guard.