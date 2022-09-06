I don’t know how it happened – Senior pastor begs after defiling chorister

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state’s police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed that the victim’s mother didn’t want to report the matter to the police because she wanted to avoid offending her pastor.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect would have been arrested long ago, but the mother of the victim frustrated the move because she doesn’t want to offend her pastor.

“But when the victim was continuously bleeding from her private parts since the incident which happened in October 2021, she was left with no other option than to inform the police. The victim claimed that the pastor was the first person to sleep with her. She is currently recuperating in a hospital,” he said in a statement.

Pulse Nigeria

The man of God was however arrested subsequently and interrogated by the police and he admitted to the offence, saying his family and that of the victim have a very close relationship.

“Upon the report, the DPO Agbado Division detailed his detectives to the scene where the pastor was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the pastor, who admitted defiling the victim, pleaded for forgiveness.

“According to him, his family and that of the victim are so close, but he didn’t know how and why such a thing happened to him,” SP Oyeyemi added.