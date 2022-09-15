Sex with intense orgasm can affect your eye - Ophthalmologist cautions

He was asked if sex can affect the eye in any way, and he answered in the affirmative, citing instances where some people had orgasms during sex and they led to strokes.

"Yes, it could affect it because in sex, sometimes, when you have an orgasm, your BP can go up...

"You have to be careful, you have to be easy. Yes, the enjoyment is in the orgasm but there are people who have had orgasms and they have had a stroke.

"Because when you have an orgasm, your BP goes up actually. So if you already have BP and your BP is not controlled and then you have an orgasm, then it goes higher. And that one can lead to bleeding in the eyes and even stroke,” Dr Mensah Cofie said.

He advised people who have high blood pressure to seek medical treatment to help control it before it gets out of hand. He explained that when blood pressure rises too high, it causes bleeding in the eye.

“You have to be careful because BP leads to bleeding in the eye. I mean I watched a movie where someone had an orgasm and then he passed out and that was the end of it.

“When you have BP, you go to the hospital, they give you medication to control. Once it is controlled, there's no problem,” he said.

As to whether the colour of one’s eyes determines whether they are infected, Dr Mensah Cofie said that there is no normal colour for a human eye.

“There is no normal colour just like the normal colour of a human being. There is no normal colour. We all have different colours. So, the colour of the eye does not actually show the eye. So your eyes can be green.

“If it's not Glaucoma, the pressure is well, everything is fine. It's better than someone whose eye is white and have Glaucoma and the back of the eye has problem. So the colour of the eye doesn't matter.”

Lately, orgasm during sex is a deal breaker and its absence is the cause of many marital issues, divorces, and adultery. It is such a big deal that some people adopt bizarre sex positions just to achieve orgasm.