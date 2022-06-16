Sex worker killed and burnt after customer found Quran under her pillow

She became suspicious that the customer with whom she had just had sex might have taken the money, so she chased after him and accused him of stealing her money.

The customer denied stealing Saliu’s money and suggested that they go back into her room to search for it together with his friends, all of whom hail from the northern parts of Nigeria.

It was during the search that the men found a Quran under her pillow.

Saliu’s customer and his friends then pounced on her, beat her to pulp and left her almost lifeless before setting her ablaze.

According to pulse.ng, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

He identified the suspects as Abubakar Musa, Sarauta Monsur, and Surajo Yusuf.

The news outlet reports a source as having recounted what led to Saliu’s brutal death.

"What happened was that the girl was a prostitute and a customer patronized her and after sleeping with her, the customer paid N1,000 for her service.

"But when the customer was leaving, he stole the prostitute’s N5,000 and after discovering that her money had gone missing, the prostitute chased him to ask for her money.

"The Northerners, who were with the customer that the girl accused of stealing her money, asked if she was sure that he stole her money. So, they decided to go and search her room where she attended to her customers.

"While searching the room, they found Quran under her pillow and started asking what she was using the Quran for as a prostitute. So, they started attacking her; they stabbed her, took her out and set her ablaze.