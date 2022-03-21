'She's not sick' - Former gender minister dares Abena Korkor to provide mental health certificate

In a video posted on Facebook, she said that women and gender activists have chosen not to speak for Abena because they have become aware that she concocts stories to malign people and destroy their marriages, just to get attention.

"You are not sick. You just want to be famous. If you are indeed sick, provide your mental health certificate," Appoh said in the video.

The former lawmaker wondered if Abena Korkor imagines the trauma and the setback her alleged publicity stunts are likely to or have caused to the marriages of the married people she has mentioned as those that have slept with her.

She added that the socialite would only get the support of gender activists and other women if she could produce videos and pictures to prove that the men had visited her house to rape her.

In her view, it does not make sense that Abena Korkor would have consensual sex with men and turn around to accuse them of taking advantage of her alleged mental health condition to abuse her. She added that in some cases, they said men only took pictures of her and nothing more.

According to Appoh, the time has come for the society to rise and speak for some men who appear to be victims of exaggerated gender activism and false allegations from fame-hungry women.

She urged Abena Korkor to stop torturing men, their families and loved ones in the name of seeking to become popular.

"It is time for us feminists and gender activists to speak up for men. Some women are taking undue advantage of men; they are also humans."

Over the years, Abena Korkor has been noted for releasing names of popular men who she claims have slept with her, applauding some of them for giving her pleasurable sex, while shaming others for not being good in bed.

She has named notable people, including married journalists, politicians, footballers, and musicians, among others in her list.

Recently, she disclosed in an interview that she has had sex with 100 men so far.

In her latest list released a few days ago, she named dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, former Black Stars player, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan and others as those who slept with her.