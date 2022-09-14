Siblings cry like babies after being sentenced to life imprisonment

According to the news website, the convicts were arrested in 2019 for robbing one Daniel of his valuables and were arraigned the following year, but their trial commenced in January 2022.

Omowumi Bajulaye, the Prosecution Counsel, revealed that the convicts admitted to the offences of conspiracy and robbery on January 13, 2019, at No 222 Ikorodu Road, Palm Groove, Lagos.

READ ALSO: Airport security officer interdicted for conducting search on National Security Minister

“The prosecutor said while armed with cutlass, shovel and other dangerous weapons, the trio robbed one Daniel of one Compact Laptop, one Apple laptop, gold and costumes, jewelry, Blackberry phones, one digital camera, soccer shoes and two other phones belonging to one Titilope Akeredolu.

“In the course of the trial, the prosecutor called out three witnesses and tendered documents such as defendants’ statements which were admitted as exhibits.

“The witnesses revealed that a domestic worker of Akeredolu conspired with the convicts to rob his boss, after which they broke into the latter’s home after he had left for a church service.

“They were said to have locked Akeredolu’s security man and other occupants of the building in a toilet as they took away her valuables,” pulse.ng reports.