Single mom with first-class degree resumes street hawking after national service

However, it appears after doing her compulsory one-year national service, Akwagu could not land any better job with her first-class degree obtained from one of the country’s renowned universities, hence the hard decision to put away shyness and return to the streets to resume her hawking business to make ends meet.

She made a post on the popular Ghanaian Facebook group Tell It All, where she shared photos of herself going about her street hawking.

According to her, the post was meant to inspire others to start doing something for themselves and not sit idle.

“We don't post our stories to show off but to motivate others that they can equally make it with determination. Back to my hawking business after national service and hoping for the best to come.

“Life is how you mold with your own hands like molded flour. Let's keep our hopes up and trust in ourselves always,” she wrote on Tell It All.

Priscilla Akwagu Pulse Ghana

Her post sparked numerous reactions, with many people hailing her and saying that she is indeed an inspiration to other women.

Priscilla had to combine her work with her studies while singlehandedly undertaking her responsibilities as a mother.

Her ambition for enrolling in the UEW in the Central Region was to better her life and that of her offspring, but even with her first-class degree, she has to, unfortunately, resume her hustle, simply due to a lack of readily available employment opportunities.