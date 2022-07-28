Sister of 23-year-old student shot dead in Mercedes Benz reveals how he got the car (video)

Her revelation was meant to put to rest speculations about where and how a young man of the deceased’s age could have gotten a Mercedes Benz car.

Kwabena Asumadu, 23-year-old student shot dead Pulse Ghana

She added that because Kwabena was a student, he used the car for his commute and he carried her and her children wherever they intended to travel to.

She lamented how her brother’s life had been cut short for reasons known only to his killers, although he was a calm young man who never had any issue with anyone.

The Level 100 student was said to be returning from Offinso after dropping off a female friend when his attackers shot him several times in the neck and head at close range through the driver’s window of his car. He died instantly, and the Suntreso Police found his lifeless body at about 11:50pm after the assailants had absconded.

His corpse was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.