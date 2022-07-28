RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Sister of 23-year-old student shot dead in Mercedes Benz reveals how he got the car (video)

The elder sister of Kwabena Asumadu, the 23-year-old student of Oyoko School of Dispensing Optics who was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Sofoline in Kumasi, has opened up about how her deceased brother got the unregistered Mercedes Benz car.

According to the bereaved woman who spoke to Oheneba Media, the car was bought for both her and the late brother by some friends they had been helpful to in the past.

Her revelation was meant to put to rest speculations about where and how a young man of the deceased’s age could have gotten a Mercedes Benz car.

She added that because Kwabena was a student, he used the car for his commute and he carried her and her children wherever they intended to travel to.

She lamented how her brother’s life had been cut short for reasons known only to his killers, although he was a calm young man who never had any issue with anyone.

The Level 100 student was said to be returning from Offinso after dropping off a female friend when his attackers shot him several times in the neck and head at close range through the driver’s window of his car. He died instantly, and the Suntreso Police found his lifeless body at about 11:50pm after the assailants had absconded.

His corpse was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.

A Crime Scene Management team has visited and inspected the scene of the bloody incident and an investigation is ongoing.

