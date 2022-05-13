Reports stated that the young man stood on his feet after feeling a pinch in his testicles only to find the snake curled up when he went to the toilet.
Snake bites testicles of level 300 student at Assin Fosu College
A level 300 student at the Assin Fosu College of Education (FOSCO) in the Central region is recovering at the hospital after a snake latched its fangs onto his testicles whiles using the toilet.
A colleague of the victim, Alfred Amoh said his friend received the non-venomous strike while attending nature’s call in an abandoned toilet facility on campus.
He narrated to Accra-based Adom FM that despite the availability of an ultra-modern toilet facility in the school, some of the students prefer to use the old latrine.
He said they heard the victim crying for help and rushed him to the St. Francis Hospital in Assin Fosu.
A tutor at the school, Inusah Mohammad who confirmed the incident said the victim is responding to treatment.
