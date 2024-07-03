Soldier drags ex-wife to court to stop her from continuing to use his surname

Despite the court's decision, Diezani continued using Madueke’s surname. "On 13 April 2022, judgement was delivered in Suit No. NSD/MG345/2021 by Hon. Justice A.A. Ozegya, dissolving the marriage between the petitioner and the respondent on the ground that the marriage has broken down irretrievably. The said dissolution of marriage has now become absolute by the operation of law," Rear Admiral Madueke stated.

He added, "Though the marriage has been dissolved and is now legally finalised, the respondent continues to use the petitioner’s first name (Alison) and surname (Madueke) as her own without any justification or consent from the petitioner. It is now more than two years that the respondent continues to use the name of the petitioner to his embarrassment."

Rear Admiral Madueke revealed that his lawyers sent a letter to Diezani on 14 December 2023, requesting her to stop using his name and revert to her pre-marital name, Agama. However, Diezani has not responded or ceased using the names.

Expressing his concern, Rear Admiral Madueke stated that Diezani continues to present herself as his wife, despite their legal separation. He also highlighted that Diezani is currently facing criminal trials in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

"The respondent faces public allegations of corruption and financial misconduct, for which trials are ongoing in both countries," he said. "The persistent portrayal of the respondent as the spouse of the petitioner is creating embarrassment, a misleading impression, and tarnishing the reputation, integrity, and public image of the petitioner."

He further added that Diezani's continued use of his name poses a significant risk of legal and financial harm.

"Given the ongoing public allegations and trials concerning the respondent’s alleged misconduct, this association with the petitioner’s name could lead to mistaken liability or even implicate the petitioner in these legal issues," he noted.

Rear Admiral Madueke is seeking a perpetual injunction to restrain Diezani from using his name and to prevent her from asserting the existence of their marriage.