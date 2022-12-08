ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Son of Mozambique’s ex-president and 8 others jailed for corruption

Andreas Kamasah

Ex-President of Mozambique, Armando Guebuza’s son, Ndambi Guebuza, and two former heads of intelligence, Gregorio Leao and Antonio do Rosario will be spending the next twelve years in prison for engaging in corruption.

Three Town SHS final year student jailed 4 years for stabbing teacher
Three Town SHS final year student jailed 4 years for stabbing teacher

According to the BBC, the Mozambican court which sentenced them also convicted and sentenced eight of their co-accused to between 10 and 12 years of imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“A total of 19 people had been charged with blackmail, embezzlement and money laundering over their alleged roles in Mozambique’s biggest financial scandal. Eight have been acquitted for lack of evidence.

The scandal involved the country borrowing more than $2bn ($1.6bn) from international banks, much of it without the knowledge or approval of the country’s parliament, triggering an economic crisis,” the news website reports.

Judge Efigenio Baptista who sentenced the convicts said the consequences of their crimes are grave and will transcend future generations, hence the need to hand them hefty sentences.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for shooting Okada rider he hired, escaping with motorcycle and other items

“The crimes committed have brought consequences whose effects will last for generations,” the presiding judge said.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, a three-year-old girl died following severe flogging by her 25-year-old father for entering a neighbour’s room.

Nigeria’s Delta State police arrested the young father, identified as Godsgift Uweghwerhen to assist with investigations.

The suspect committed the heartless crime in the Aladja community of the Udu Local Government Area of the state.

“It was gathered that Uweghwerhen was at home with his family members, alongside their neighbours when he saw his daughter coming out of the room of one of his neighbours.

“Displeased with his daughter’s action, Uweghwerhen, who became annoyed immediately he spotted her, pounced on her and used a cane to beat her, inflicting injuries on the victim’s body.

“The three-year-old girl was, however, said to have died as a result of the beating and upon realizing the gravity of his action, fled from the scene.

“Luck ran out of the victim’s father when vigilantes arrested him at Ubogo community and handed him over to policemen in Ovwian/Aladja Division,” pulse.ng reports.

Delta Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said the suspect would be arraigned in court for prosecution after the investigations were concluded.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fake soldier, Rufai Abubakar

Fake soldier arrested at Burma Camp while trying to fly military plane to Tamale

David Ayensu

Driver sentenced to 2 years imprisonment after trying to bribe police officer with GHC 5

Ghanaian groom cancels marriage because bride allegedly cheated with ex-lover

Ghanaian groom cancels wedding because bride allegedly cheated with ex-lover (video)

File photo

Father flogs 3-year-old daughter to death for entering neighbour's room