Son of Mozambique’s ex-president and 8 others jailed for corruption

“A total of 19 people had been charged with blackmail, embezzlement and money laundering over their alleged roles in Mozambique’s biggest financial scandal. Eight have been acquitted for lack of evidence.

The scandal involved the country borrowing more than $2bn ($1.6bn) from international banks, much of it without the knowledge or approval of the country’s parliament, triggering an economic crisis,” the news website reports.

Judge Efigenio Baptista who sentenced the convicts said the consequences of their crimes are grave and will transcend future generations, hence the need to hand them hefty sentences.

“The crimes committed have brought consequences whose effects will last for generations,” the presiding judge said.

Meanwhile, in an earlier report, a three-year-old girl died following severe flogging by her 25-year-old father for entering a neighbour’s room.

Nigeria’s Delta State police arrested the young father, identified as Godsgift Uweghwerhen to assist with investigations.

The suspect committed the heartless crime in the Aladja community of the Udu Local Government Area of the state.

“It was gathered that Uweghwerhen was at home with his family members, alongside their neighbours when he saw his daughter coming out of the room of one of his neighbours.

“Displeased with his daughter’s action, Uweghwerhen, who became annoyed immediately he spotted her, pounced on her and used a cane to beat her, inflicting injuries on the victim’s body.

“The three-year-old girl was, however, said to have died as a result of the beating and upon realizing the gravity of his action, fled from the scene.

“Luck ran out of the victim’s father when vigilantes arrested him at Ubogo community and handed him over to policemen in Ovwian/Aladja Division,” pulse.ng reports.