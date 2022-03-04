Sprinter collides with Kia cargo, Christ Apostolic Church head pastor, 5 others die

The news website reports that six people, including the Head Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church, who was recently transferred to the area, perished in the crash.

It is also reported that some injured people have been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

One of the injured people is reported to have told journalists that the Sprinter Benz bus with the registration number, GT 8721–18 was traveling from Obuasi to Bogoso.

"On reaching the Wasa Ankonsia to Asikuma stretch of the road, the driver attempted to overtake a taxi with registration number GT 663 -20, he added.

"In the process, he said, the sprinter collided with a Kia cargo truck which was carrying cocoa seeds, leading to the deaths of the six," the 3news.com report said.