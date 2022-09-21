Stay away from sex if you want to stay younger - Ebo Taylor advises Ghanaians (video)

He said this in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FMDrive, causing the host to cringe.

“If you want to stay younger, you should rather stay away from sex,” he said when asked if sex was one of the activities he engaged in to stay fit and younger.

Contrary to some research and a long-held perception that having sex regularly can make people stay younger and hardly have wrinkles on their skin, Ebo Taylor holds a different view.

It is said that regular sexual activity can lead to less cortisol, which results in less breakdown of collagen and elastin, leading to fewer wrinkles, Barr adds. One study on over 3,500 men and women even found those who had sex three times a week appeared seven to 12 years younger than their actual age.

Over the years, Ebo Taylor has churned out several songs, including Eye Nyam Nam 'A' Mensuro, Heaven, Ayesama, Saana, My Love and Music, and Will You Promise.