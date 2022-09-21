RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Stay away from sex if you want to stay younger - Ebo Taylor advises Ghanaians (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Ghanaian music legend, Ebo Taylor, has dispelled claims that having sex regularly tends to make people look younger than their age.

Ebo Taylor
Ebo Taylor

According to the 86-year-old guitarist, anyone who intends to look younger should rather stay away from sex to achieve that.

Recommended articles

He said this in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FMDrive, causing the host to cringe.

“If you want to stay younger, you should rather stay away from sex,” he said when asked if sex was one of the activities he engaged in to stay fit and younger.

Contrary to some research and a long-held perception that having sex regularly can make people stay younger and hardly have wrinkles on their skin, Ebo Taylor holds a different view.

READ ALSO: Pastor Elvis Agyemang's biography: age, wife, Alpha Hour, church, books, net worth

It is said that regular sexual activity can lead to less cortisol, which results in less breakdown of collagen and elastin, leading to fewer wrinkles, Barr adds. One study on over 3,500 men and women even found those who had sex three times a week appeared seven to 12 years younger than their actual age.

Over the years, Ebo Taylor has churned out several songs, including Eye Nyam Nam 'A' Mensuro, Heaven, Ayesama, Saana, My Love and Music, and Will You Promise.

He is one of the few revered living legends in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Woman dies pursuing her husband in Calabar

Woman crashes to death while pursuing cheating husband

Joe-Ghartey

Joe Ghartey explains why he took only ring and Bible from man who married his daughter

Court convicts siblings

Siblings cry like babies after being sentenced to life imprisonment

Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie

S*x with intense orgasm can affect your eye - Ophthalmologist cautions