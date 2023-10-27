‘Stop peddling lies’ – Angry Asantehene tells 'queen mother', declares her seat vacant

According to myjoyonline.com, the woman claimed to have become Anyenyere's queen mother when she appeared before the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace, citing her late husband's bequest of the stool and lands in the region.

She accused the descendants of the Oyoko clan of attempting to take from her the stool lands bequeathed to her by her late husband.

However, her narration didn’t sit well with the overlord of the Ashanti kingdom, and he questioned the woman's right to claim the stool and its privileges, chastising her for peddling fabricated lies.

“Stop acting stupidly because you are no queen. Who will peddle such lies before me as a queen mother under my leadership? Your claims are untrue,” myjoyonline.com quotes Asantehene as saying.

The woman was taken out of the Asantehene's presence and her slipper removed, symbolizing her destoolment.

Relatedly, Kwaprahene Baffour Adugyemfu Kumani is feared to risk being destooled by the Asantehene who has summoned him to appear in two weeks or consider himself sacked over allegations of double land sale among other things.

Reports say he, during a meeting of his Council on October 20, 2023, ordered the subchief to appear in person immediately through the Akwamu division, and the deadline for appearing is Friday, November 3, 2023.