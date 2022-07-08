Stray cattle storm Madina road, causing traffic jam, pedestrians flee (video)

The stray cattle, numbering about 35, were seen roaming the streets freely without any cowherd controlling them.

The presence of the cows, most of which looked so huge, on the road, posed a serious threat to other road users.

The animals had virtually blocked one side of the road, forcing oncoming cars to use the opposite lane.

The drivers that plied the road, clearly, faced a daunting task as they had to struggle to meander around the cows.

Aside from the danger posed by the cattle, their presence on the road also caused vehicular traffic on the Madina-Ashaley Botwe stretch. Also, pedestrians that were walking on the shoulder of the road, had to run away to avert being injured by the animals.

Some of the drivers expressed worry about the presence of wild animals on the road.

"This is very dangerous and an eyesore to see stray cattle taking over a road in Accra in these modern times.

"This is clear proof of lack of proper leadership in the city," Nimo Lawerence, a frustrated driver, openly lamented.