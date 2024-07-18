Students hospitalised after eating Ghost pepper-infused chips

The Bhut Jolokia pepper, once recognised as the “world’s hottest pepper” by the Guinness Book of World Records, was the culprit behind the students' distress. The students were treated at the emergency room for mild symptoms and released later that day. Reports indicated that some students collapsed in the school infirmary due to the severity of the pain. This incident is now a cautionary example for young people about the dangers of consuming extremely spicy snacks.

Pulse Ghana

The crisps, produced by Isoyama Corp from Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture, are clearly labelled as “18+ curry crisps.” The company's website warns that “people with high blood pressure or a weak stomach should never eat them,” and advises that “eating too much can cause an upset stomach, so share it with a friend.”

Isoyama Corp issued a statement apologising for the incident: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we wish you a speedy recovery.” They emphasised that their Bhut Jolokia-infused crisps are not intended for individuals under the age of 18, as ghost peppers are approximately 200 times hotter than Tabasco sauce.