Students hospitalised after eating Ghost pepper-infused chips

The incident occurred on 16 July at Rokugo Koka High School in Tokyo’s Ota Ward. At approximately 12:40 pm, an emergency call was made when several first-year students began complaining of intense nausea, stomach discomfort, and mouth pain. The group included thirteen girls and one boy, part of a larger group of 33 students who shared the super-spicy crisps.
The Bhut Jolokia pepper, once recognised as the “world’s hottest pepper” by the Guinness Book of World Records, was the culprit behind the students' distress. The students were treated at the emergency room for mild symptoms and released later that day. Reports indicated that some students collapsed in the school infirmary due to the severity of the pain. This incident is now a cautionary example for young people about the dangers of consuming extremely spicy snacks.
The crisps, produced by Isoyama Corp from Japan’s Ibaraki Prefecture, are clearly labelled as “18+ curry crisps.” The company's website warns that “people with high blood pressure or a weak stomach should never eat them,” and advises that “eating too much can cause an upset stomach, so share it with a friend.”
Isoyama Corp issued a statement apologising for the incident: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we wish you a speedy recovery.” They emphasised that their Bhut Jolokia-infused crisps are not intended for individuals under the age of 18, as ghost peppers are approximately 200 times hotter than Tabasco sauce.
How the students obtained the crisps remains unknown.