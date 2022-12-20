Suspected gay beaten to pulp in Techiman

One of his childhood friends, caught him in an uncompromising position with another man when he unexpectedly visited him at his house and took a photo of the two together.

He then wasted no time at all in spreading the news and sharing the photo of the two men in a romantic position throughout the community.

This got the youth incensed since homosexuality is against their tradition and strongly abhorred.

The agitated youth marched to Adum's house armed with all kinds of weapons where they meted out severe beatings to Adum in his own house.

He was only saved by some good samaritans who couldn’t stand the beatings before he was rushed to the hospital.

It didn't end there as they warned him to leave the community and have been harassing him and even his family ever since, so much he has openly even contemplated suicide.

"I was there when they beat him, I've never seen even a thief beaten and heckled like that before. He was begging for his life, pleading with them that it’s not true he is gay but that even seemed to infuriate the irate youth more," said an eyewitness.