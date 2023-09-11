Teacher who forced pupils to swear by a deity over his stolen phone reverses curses

Nana Nketia Agyemang Opambour II directed Tweneboah to reverse the curses and he did so under his supervision and some members of the Wenchi Traditional Council.

The Akyeamehene of Wenchi Traditional Area, Nana Damoah Koasane Adusi Poku Kofabae IV is reported to have assured parents of the affected pupils that their wards were free from any curse after the ritual performance.

The traditional leader went on further to admonish all residents of Wenchi to avoid invoking curses at the least opportunity because it remains a taboo under the Wenchi Traditional Area.

Some parents had expressed worry and fear after learning that their wards had been forced to swear over Tweneboah’s stolen phone without recourse to their guardians.

The pupils were reportedly made to swear using eggs, with a declaration that evil should befall them if they had a hand in the missing of their teacher’s phone.

The matter was brought to the attention of the traditional authority of the area, and it deemed it prudent to compel Tweneboah to reverse the curses.