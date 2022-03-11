RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Teacher who was taking GHC1,500 in Ghana now earns $1,300 monthly in Vietnam

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A Ghanaian teacher who was earning GHC1,500 says she now takes $1,300 in Vietnam, and she doesn’t intend to return because "Ghana is expensive now".

DJ Nyaame and Mercy Agyei Ankomah
DJ Nyaame and Mercy Agyei Ankomah

Mercy Agyei Ankomah disclosed this in an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaame.

Recommended articles

The woman, who is now an English teacher in Vietnam, said that her life has changed after she migrated to the Southeast Asian country in 2019.

Despite the enviableness of her salary, she complained about delays in payment and the distortion of the profession by the advent of Covid-19.

"This time around, the salary is better. Before the pandemic, black teachers took $600. But during the pandemic, the white teachers left. So now I take $1,300. Others also receive $1,200 to $3,000.

"The problem is that we were sent home in February due to a festival. So, I have nothing to rely on. We are in March, and it’s the same," Ankomah said during the interview.

READ ALSO: Man books a ride, driver turns out to be his "wicked" secondary school principal

While in Ghana, she was teaching at Juaben Senior High and lived a comfortable life, but according to her, some travel agent’s sugarcoated words influenced her to decide to travel abroad.

She said that, unlike in the beginning when things were going well, the Covid-19 pandemic has made life hard in Vietnam just like in other parts of the world. Interestingly, she will not return to Ghana because of the high cost of living.

"You work for two months and stay home for seven months and spend all the money. I’m not making up my mind to come to Ghana, but I’m not also ready to stay here. I know Ghana is expensive now," she added.

She sent a word of caution to Ghanaians who might be considering moving to Vietnam for greener pastures, saying aside from teaching, there are hardly any other jobs.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I had to deceive drunk man to get me pregnant; no man wanted me - Woman says

Safira, a woman with tumour

I broke up with the perfect guy because his penis was too small

Stock photo

I’ve infected 115 guys and 19 girls with HIV and still counting - Lady reveals

HIV test

'Now I've 4-month old son' – Man thanks Twitter user who advised him against suicide

@max_sticks