Teacher who was taking GHC1,500 in Ghana now earns $1,300 monthly in Vietnam

The woman, who is now an English teacher in Vietnam, said that her life has changed after she migrated to the Southeast Asian country in 2019.

Despite the enviableness of her salary, she complained about delays in payment and the distortion of the profession by the advent of Covid-19.

"This time around, the salary is better. Before the pandemic, black teachers took $600. But during the pandemic, the white teachers left. So now I take $1,300. Others also receive $1,200 to $3,000.

"The problem is that we were sent home in February due to a festival. So, I have nothing to rely on. We are in March, and it’s the same," Ankomah said during the interview.

While in Ghana, she was teaching at Juaben Senior High and lived a comfortable life, but according to her, some travel agent’s sugarcoated words influenced her to decide to travel abroad.

She said that, unlike in the beginning when things were going well, the Covid-19 pandemic has made life hard in Vietnam just like in other parts of the world. Interestingly, she will not return to Ghana because of the high cost of living.

"You work for two months and stay home for seven months and spend all the money. I’m not making up my mind to come to Ghana, but I’m not also ready to stay here. I know Ghana is expensive now," she added.