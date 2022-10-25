RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Tema residents warned to stay indoors ahead of total blackout for chief’s funeral

Andreas Kamasah

Tema residents have been cautioned to stay indoors on Wednesday, October 26 because the metropolis will experience a total blackout as part of the funeral rites of the late chief, Osonnaa Nii Adjei Kraku.

The said blackout is reportedly scheduled to last from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am as part of a Ga custom to honour dead chiefs.

The impending blackout and the caution to residents to stay indoors are forcing some organisations within the catchment area to take proactive measures.

An internal memo that is in circulation online is asking the staff of the Tema General Hospital who are on night shifts on Wednesday to report earlier than usual.

The instruction, according to the hospital, is to enable the afternoon shift workers to hand over early and return home before the blackout.

“In view of that, Management is urging all staff scheduled for night shift on Wednesday 26th October, 2022 to report to work by 5:00pm,

“This is to enable the staff who will be handing over and those taking up perform such activities in good time to enable their colleagues return home before the total blackout,” the hospital’s medical director said in the memo addressed to all department heads on Monday.

Tema is a metropolitan assembly in the Greater Accra Region.

