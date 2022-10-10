There’s no honour in becoming President of Ghana – Barker-Vormawor

He said this on his Facebook page on Monday, October 10, 2022, to put to rest questions about his presidential ambitions.

In his view, Ghana has sunk beyond redemption and the only solution to its challenges is to build a different society to replace it.

“For those who continue to ask me if I have or encourage me to have Presidential ambitions, hear this….!

“There is no honour in becoming President of this Ghana. “A country where majority of our people live below the poverty line. There is nothing honourable in presiding over despair, injustice and poverty.

“The only honourable thing one can desire about Ghana is to seek to build a different society in its place. Brick by brick! Sacrifice after sacrifice.

“For Ghana to be great, this old one must give way to a fairer and more empathetic one!” Barker-Vormawor wrote.

His post has sparked reactions from his followers on Facebook, with some agreeing with him, while others say there is still hope for Ghana.

For instance, one Nene Odehe Odehe reacted by asking: “How about presiding over it, as poor and hopeless as it is, and change it? You certainly don't want an all golden country handed to you? What would you be doing then?”

Then, Barker-Vormawor returned to reply, saying: “Anybody who is interested in working to change ghana for the better must first understand that their job is to enlist Ghanaians into active citizenship. You must understand that Ghana can change without political ambition.

“It can come from the bottom up. Anybody who wants to be president first to change Ghana is a likely scammer.”