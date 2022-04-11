'They want to kill me because I’ve discovered HIV/AIDS cure' - Dr Samuel Ato Duncan

Starrfm.com.gh reports him as having made the revelations to EIB Network’s Central regional correspondent, Yaw Boagyan during a media encounter at Wusorkrom at his production centre.

He lamented that since 2007, he has not had peace from influential people in Ghana and some scientists worldwide who have made several futile attempts on his life.

"I have received a lot of threats, many many threats to stay away from producing drugs to cure HIV/AIDS," Dr. Samuel Ato Duncan said, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

He went on further to express wonder at what the opponents of the HIV/AIDS cure stand to benefit from the continued existence of the deadly disease. He also disclosed that even if the people who are after his life succeed in eliminating him from this world, all the necessary structures are in place to ensure production of the drug continues, so killing him will be counterproductive.

"I don’t understand why some people don’t want HIV/AIDS to get out from this world... Even if I am killed because I have the medicine that can cure HIV/AIDS, there must be somebody to continue producing the drug for HIV/AIDS."

It is important to note that the Food and Drugs Authority has not declared any drug potent enough to cure the disease in Ghana.

HIV is the acronym for Human Immunodeficiency Virus. It causes AIDS and interferes with the body's ability to fight infections.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with infected blood, semen, or vaginal fluids.

Within a few weeks of HIV infection, flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and fatigue can occur. Then the disease is usually asymptomatic until it progresses to IDS. The symptoms include weight loss, fever or night sweats, fatigue, and recurrent infections.

No cure exists for AIDS, but strict adherence to antiretroviral regimens (ARVs) can dramatically slow the disease's progress as well as prevent secondary infections and complications.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, it has killed millions of people, with millions infected across the globe.