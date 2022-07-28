RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

This is wrong! – Reactions as Reverend Natasha and hubby’s tape goes viral (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Popular Kenyan female pastor, Reverend Lucy Natasha and her husband, Prophet Stanley Carmel, have incurred the wrath of netizens after a video of the two servants of God having an intimate moment while playing secular music emerged online.

Reverend Lucy Natasha and her husband, Prophet Stanley Carmel
Reverend Lucy Natasha and her husband, Prophet Stanley Carmel

According to tuko.co.ke, Carmel, the Indian husband of Natasha, flew her to the coast for her birthday over the weekend, and even gifted her two parcels of land in Diani and Nanyuki.

It is unclear if the couple got carried away, but the reverend shared a video of her and her spouse singing and dancing to a popular love song before kissing in public.

Although the video looks normal, lovely, and admirable to observe, some social media users thought it was unbecoming of two servants of God.

Reactions that have greeted the video are diverse, but the majority of Kenyans say the couple must reserve their romance for the bedroom only, and not forget that, by virtue of their position in society, they are not supposed to engage in public displays of romance.

Read some of the reactions below:

"Ethics of ministry, no public display romance. Both of you are Servants of God. I know how it feels to be loved and happy and I love you so much. God bless you," Nuellagold wrote.

Nwaomaezenwa said: "You must respect your office in the kingdom race."

Bonfacenyakundi44 said: "You have forgotten the call now you're in romance."

Then, Vhutshilomukondi2 revealed: "Since you started showing off your man I also started losing Interest in listening your messages."

Another user, Marish@myles advised: "Help orphans in your church not doing these selfish things you need deliverance."

The two preachers got married in November 2021, and are noted for showcasing their union on social media, but it appears that they took it too far this time around.

Before their marriage, Reverend Lucy Natasha had gained fame across Africa and beyond following her display of wealth, including luxury cars as well as several handsome young men who were said at the time to be her bodyguards.

She was also reported to be well-connected to some of the world’s powerful people and men of God.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

