Those who're against National Cathedral are like Sanballat and Tobias – Akufo-Addo

He said this, among other things on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the centenary celebration of the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, held at the Black Star Square, Accra.

“Just like Sanballat and Tobias, in the days of Nehemiah, there are some who do not share my views on the building of the National Cathedral, I respect their right to differ but I am confident (of) my decision, by the vast numbers of enthusiastic supporters of this project whose spiritual dimension is limitless,” Akufo-Addo said.

Although Ghana is in a severe and scary economic crisis and now seeking help from the International Monetary Fund, while suspending the payment of its external debts and carrying out a debt exchange programme with the local investors, Akufo-Addo and his government are bent on proceeding with the building of the cathedral.

He stressed that it “will serve not only as the country’s collective thanksgiving to the Almighty for the blessings He has bestowed on our nation, sparing us the ravages of civil war that have bedevilled the histories of virtually all our neighbours and the outbreak of deadly mass epidemics. But also as a rallying point for the entire Christian community of Ghana, which represents 70-plus per cent of the population.”