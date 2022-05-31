Thunder kills 17-year-old SHS student in Ho

According to myjoyonline.com, the incident occurred during a downpour in the late hours of Monday.

The news website reports that the two female friends of the deceased who were also affected by the lightning are currently on admission at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

Dorli, who is said to be a coconut hawker, a business he does after school hours and on weekends, was going about his daily business when his unfortunate death occurred.

His mother narrated that her son was selling coconuts at his normal spot after school while she was at work, only to be called later and informed about his shocking death.

It is said that, per tradition, the deceased’s corpse has to remain at the spot where he was struck until traditional prayers are offered before it can be taken to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, one of the residents of the area is reported as having attributed the incident to a possible spiritual battle that may have ensued between the deceased and someone.

"These things are spiritual and it happens only when someone is behind it and the victim might have had issues with someone who decided to go the spiritual way," the resident said.

It is reported that before the incident, the deceased had had an argument with a competitor whom he warned to desist from competing with him.

It remains unclear if that has any link with the incident that led to the death of Dorli.

Last year, a 20-year-old male student of the Hilla Liman Senior High School at Gwollu in the Sissala West District of the Upper West Region was killed by lightning.

The incident occurred during heavy rain.

The deceased student, identified as Master Daana Gbene Mustapha, was a student of General Arts 2E who hailed from Kulfuo in the Sissala East District.

"At about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday when it started raining, the late student was seen in the rain rushing to the dormitory from the classroom when the lightning struck, burning the attire he wore and the rubber bucket he held; killing him instantly," the Ghana News Agency quoted a source in the Hilla Liman SHS as having recounted.

Aside from the deceased, one other female student, Amadu Zenab, also in the General Arts 3A, who was in the dormitory during the rain, got electrocuted and fainted.

She was admitted to the Gwollu Government Hospital where she is reported to be responding to treatment.