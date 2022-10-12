Tidal wave washes Ghanaian man away while defecating in the sea

He had disclosed his decision to defecate in the sea, but all efforts to talk him out of doing so proved futile. He reportedly insisted that he always enjoyed defecating in the sea because of the cool breeze.

He proceeded against caution to squat on one of the rocks in the sea to answer nature’s call. While at it, a heavy tidal wave erupted unexpectedly and washed him deep into the sea.

The incident was reported to the Anomabo Police Station for investigation while a search was organised for his body.

Chief Fisherman for the Anomabo Community Nana Kwame Sankah who confirmed the incident to EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan said it was not the first time the sea washed away somebody in the area.

His only surprise was how far the young man managed to go into the sea to make himself comfortable on the rock to defecate.