Tracking aircraft is different from tracking investigative journalists – Ablakwa tells Agyapong

According to him, Okudzeto who is noted for consistently criticizing President Akufo-Addo for his use of luxurious private jets for foreign travels that cost the poor taxpayer several thousands of dollars per hour, does not have the moral right to do so because he is equally guilty.

"On February 15, 2010, he departed and came back on February 17, 2010 with a special flight. Okudzeto, what is a special or chartered flight?

"March 7, Okudzeto Ablakwa left the country again with EK-782 which is Emirates, and came back on March 11 with another jet called EK-781," Kennedy Agyapong is quoted as having said.

But Ablakwa took to his Facebook page to respond to the allegations, saying they are outright lies that cannot hold water. He added that his colleague MP lacks the technical knowledge required on the matter of tracking aircraft, so he should stay away from it to avoid embarrassment.

"It should now be obvious to objective minds that tracking aircrafts isn’t the same as tracking investigative journalists days before their barbarous assassination — a totally different skillset is required here.

In that delirious incoherent diatribe, all you hear is reference to an imaginary "special flight" — indeed, how asinine!

"If you don’t want to be mocked at by those well-versed, and as I have always done in my publications — when you allege a private jet has been chartered, you must necessarily produce the name of the operator, the jet’s registration number, the aircraft model, the country of registration, the aircraft serial number, its callsign, the type code and its Mode S.

"These are the reasons many credible media organizations didn’t give any credence to those crassly uninformed vituperations.