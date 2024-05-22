Tragedy in court as man who went to defend his friend slumps, dies

The deceased, whose real identity is unknown, had gone to the court located in the headquarters of Ondo West LGA to stand as a witness in a case involving his friend.

A court, who spoke to Daily Trust under anonymity, said the septuagenarian suddenly collapsed inside the court while the case was mentioned for appearance.

According to the eyewitness, the man appeared hale and hearty when he entered the court before he slumped.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Police detain VeryDarkMan again over alleged comments against senior officers

“The man was in court with his friend and suddenly, he stood up where he was seated and fell down, hitting his head on the tiles and he passed on.

“He didn’t look like someone who was sick and he didn’t interact with anyone but suddenly gave up,” the clerk narrated.

Police officers from the Enu-Owa Division in Ondo State later came to remove his remains and deposited them at a morgue, Pulse gathered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who confirmed the incident, said an investigation will be conducted to unravel what caused the 70-yeard-old’s demise.