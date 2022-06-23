Tricycle rider rapes passenger at gunpoint before continuing the ride

After raping the passenger at Iyana-Coker in the Ifo Council area of the state, the young man again robbed the victim of her money.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the police command, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ota.

Pulse.ng reports him as saying that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Ifo Divisional Headquarters at about 4 a.m. on Monday, June 20.

"Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ifo Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly led his patrol team to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested," Oyeyemi said.

He added that the suspect had confessed to the crime, and a locally-made pistol was recovered from him.

The victim, a middle-aged passenger, boarded the tricycle at Iyana Coker in Ifo when the suspect drove her to a different location from her destination.

"On interrogation, the victim explained to the police that she boarded the tricycle from Pakoto bus stop going to Iyana Coker.

"But the suspect suddenly brought out a locally made pistol with which he threatened to shoot her if she did not cooperate.

"She stated further that the suspect took her to Olose Primary School, Ifo, where he raped her at gunpoint."

"After raping her, the suspect also dispossessed her of her money before putting her back to the tricycle and started heading to another direction.

"But on getting to Aritameje area, she sighted some people and she raised alarm which led to the arrest of the suspect."