Tricycle rider rapes passenger at gunpoint before continuing the ride

Andreas Kamasah

A 22-year-old tricycle operator has been arrested after he allegedly took his passenger into a primary school, raped her at gunpoint, and placed her back into the tricycle.

The suspect, Rasaq Taoheed, is reportedly in the custody of the Police Command of Nigeria’s Ogun State.

After raping the passenger at Iyana-Coker in the Ifo Council area of the state, the young man again robbed the victim of her money.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the police command, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Ota.

Pulse.ng reports him as saying that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by policemen at Ifo Divisional Headquarters at about 4 a.m. on Monday, June 20.

"Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ifo Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly led his patrol team to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested," Oyeyemi said.

He added that the suspect had confessed to the crime, and a locally-made pistol was recovered from him.

The victim, a middle-aged passenger, boarded the tricycle at Iyana Coker in Ifo when the suspect drove her to a different location from her destination.

"On interrogation, the victim explained to the police that she boarded the tricycle from Pakoto bus stop going to Iyana Coker.

"But the suspect suddenly brought out a locally made pistol with which he threatened to shoot her if she did not cooperate.

"She stated further that the suspect took her to Olose Primary School, Ifo, where he raped her at gunpoint."

"After raping her, the suspect also dispossessed her of her money before putting her back to the tricycle and started heading to another direction.

"But on getting to Aritameje area, she sighted some people and she raised alarm which led to the arrest of the suspect."

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal and Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

