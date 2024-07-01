Twin brothers in court for theft months after same judge freed them for another crime

Ugonna and Ogonna from Ifite-Awka are facing charges of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector John Ogbonnaya, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on June 25, at Awka.

Ogbonnaya said that the defendants allegedly conspired and stole a Redmi cell phone belonging to the complainant, Francis Nwanu.

He said the defendants later sold the stolen phone, which was eventually tracked to the buyer and recovered.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 353 and 380(b) of the Criminal Code Cap 36 Vol. II Revise Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 1991, as amended.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Chief Magistrate Mike Anyadiegwu, who recognised the defendants from a previous case brought before him, expressed disappointment that the twin appeared in court again.

Anyadiegwu said that the twin were discharged in the previous case after they promised to be of good behaviour.

