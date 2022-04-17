Reports by the Indiatoday stated that the women had consensual sex which led to the pregnancy.
Two women in jail pregnant after sex with transgender prisoners
Two inmates serving their jail terms are pregnant after having sex with a transgender inmate at the New Jersey’s Edna Mahan Correctional Facility.
Dan Sperrazza, the external affairs executive director at the New Jersey Department of Corrections, said the women became pregnant from "consensual sexual relationships with another incarcerated person".
He did not reveal the identities of the inmates in question to the media. However, he said the investigation is ongoing.
In 2021, the facility began to house transgender inmates, including those who have yet to undergo gender reassignment surgery after a lawsuit by a trans woman and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
