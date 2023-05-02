Uganda minister’s bodyguard shoots him to death and shoots himself

Reports say the minister was shot dead in the morning while at his home in Kyanja, a suburb of Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigire has confirmed the incident. He disclosed that after shooting Okello Engola to death, the bodyguard then ran into a nearby salon where he shot himself as well, ostensibly to escape the rigours of the law.

“Yes. Go to Kyanja, there is a shooting. A soldier has shot his boss,” Owoyesigire told the media, as quoted by tuko.co.ke.

The development has triggered reactions and tributes. Among the notable people who have reacted to the death of the minister was Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among.

While presiding over the plenary session, she extended her condolences to the bereaved family, adding it was God’s plan for the incident to happen, so no human has control over it or can question it.

The country’s law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation into the incident and the crime scene was cordoned off.