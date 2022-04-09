RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Ugandan ‘Sampson’ kills lion but with wounds (Pictures)

Authors:

Evans Effah

A man from East-central Africa, Uganda has fought and killed a lion that invaded his home.

Meet Ugandan man who fought and killed a hungry lion that invaded his home.
Meet Ugandan man who fought and killed a hungry lion that invaded his home.

According to pictures trending on social media, the man is from the Eastern District of Uganda, Iganga.

Recommended articles

The man met the lion while walking near his home, and unlike any other scared person, he decided to fight and kill it.

Although he succeeded in killing it, he survived with wounds that he is currently nursing.

A man from CMS lganga district eastern Uganda is nursing wounds after fighting a lion he met near his home and killed it,” a tweet by one @Rickykagino read.

See more reaction below;

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Photos: 25-year-old man set to marry his 85-year-old lover

25-year-old man with 85-year-old lover

52-year-old Imam jailed three times for smoking and engaging in galamsey

52-year-old Imam

Ugandan ‘Sampson’ kills lion but without wounds (Pictures)

Meet Ugandan man who fought and killed a hungry lion that invaded his home.