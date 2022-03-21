Uganda's parliament Speaker dies while on medical review abroad

President Yoweri Museveni announced his demise on Twitter but failed to talk about the cause of his death except to describe him as "a good cadre".

The deceased, before his passing was an agricultural economist, lawyer and politician, Oulanyah served as the speaker of parliament from 2021 after defeating former speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.

Not long after being voted speaker, Oulanyah flew to the United Kingdom, where he spent over a month amidst rumours that he had contracted COVID-19, but the government dispelled the rumours, saying he had gone to visit his children.

Reports say most duties were handled by Deputy Speaker Anita Among.

The last time he presided over Parliament was on December 21, 2021. Then, on February 4, 2022, he was flown via Iceland to Seattle, in the United States, for treatment of an unspecified illness.

Oulanyah was noted for being a principled politician who doesn’t do anything that is not in the national interest.