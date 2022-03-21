Jacob Oulanyah who died at age 56 had held the speaker’s position for about 10 months.
Uganda's parliament Speaker dies while on medical review abroad
Members of the Uganda’s parliament have eulogised the Speaker following his death on Sunday while undergoing treatment in the US.
President Yoweri Museveni announced his demise on Twitter but failed to talk about the cause of his death except to describe him as "a good cadre".
The deceased, before his passing was an agricultural economist, lawyer and politician, Oulanyah served as the speaker of parliament from 2021 after defeating former speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga.
Not long after being voted speaker, Oulanyah flew to the United Kingdom, where he spent over a month amidst rumours that he had contracted COVID-19, but the government dispelled the rumours, saying he had gone to visit his children.
Reports say most duties were handled by Deputy Speaker Anita Among.
READ ALSO: 'She's not sick' - Former gender minister dares Abena Korkor to provide mental health certificate
The last time he presided over Parliament was on December 21, 2021. Then, on February 4, 2022, he was flown via Iceland to Seattle, in the United States, for treatment of an unspecified illness.
Oulanyah was noted for being a principled politician who doesn’t do anything that is not in the national interest.
"I am not anybody’s yes man. I have a brain that functions very well. I am able to see what is right and what is not right. I have three principles; Is it okay with God, is it okay with the law; when I take that decision, will I sleep well?" he said last year after winning the speaker position.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh