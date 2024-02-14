Unacceptable; must be investigated - Joromo MP Affo-Toffey reacts to 'sex for fish'

Expressing her dismay, MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey, in a statement shared on social media on February 13, 2024, described the allegations as "very worrying and unacceptable." She emphasized that if proven true, such actions would constitute a severe violation of the victims' human rights and dignity.

"The alleged conduct of those involved undermines the dignity of our people and our shared values as a society," the MP stated unequivocally. "We cannot tolerate the exploitation of vulnerable members of our society, particularly young females, under any circumstances."

In light of these revelations, MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey called upon various state authorities to swiftly investigate the matter and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice. She urged the collaboration of agencies such as the Criminal Investigations Department, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and others, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations.

Furthermore, Affo-Toffey emphasized the need for proactive measures to address the root causes of vulnerability in coastal communities. She proposed allocating additional resources, particularly under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) program, to alleviate economic hardships and provide sustainable solutions to prevent further exploitation.

In her role as the elected representative for Jomoro, MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey pledged her commitment to working closely with law enforcement agencies and community leaders to monitor progress and implement strategies aimed at safeguarding vulnerable individuals, especially young women and girls.