Unacceptable; must be investigated - Joromo MP Affo-Toffey reacts to 'sex for fish'

The investigative report, compiled by Accra-based JoyNews, has uncovered disturbing trends of teenage girls in Half Assini, a community within the Jomoro District of the Western Region, being subjected to exploitation by fishermen during periods of abundant harvests.
The Member of Parliament for Joromo, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has vehemently denounced the reported practice of young girls being coerced into trading sex for fish by fishermen in coastal communities within her constituency.
Expressing her dismay, MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey, in a statement shared on social media on February 13, 2024, described the allegations as "very worrying and unacceptable." She emphasized that if proven true, such actions would constitute a severe violation of the victims' human rights and dignity.
"The alleged conduct of those involved undermines the dignity of our people and our shared values as a society," the MP stated unequivocally. "We cannot tolerate the exploitation of vulnerable members of our society, particularly young females, under any circumstances."
In light of these revelations, MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey called upon various state authorities to swiftly investigate the matter and ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice. She urged the collaboration of agencies such as the Criminal Investigations Department, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, and others, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the allegations.
Furthermore, Affo-Toffey emphasized the need for proactive measures to address the root causes of vulnerability in coastal communities. She proposed allocating additional resources, particularly under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) program, to alleviate economic hardships and provide sustainable solutions to prevent further exploitation.
In her role as the elected representative for Jomoro, MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey pledged her commitment to working closely with law enforcement agencies and community leaders to monitor progress and implement strategies aimed at safeguarding vulnerable individuals, especially young women and girls.
The statement concluded with a resolute call for unity and collaboration within the community to combat exploitation and build a future characterized by security, prosperity, and respect for all residents of Jomoro.
