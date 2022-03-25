RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

US court throws out Agyapong’s $9.5 million defamation suit against Kevin Taylor

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has lost his $9.5 million defamation suit against US-based Ghanaian journalist Kevin Taylor.

Kevin Taylor and Kennedy Agyapong

The US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia held the view that Agyapong had no compelling basis to support his defamation claim.

It added that the statements that the defendant complained about as having lowered his image in the estimation of right-thinking members of society were made in the public interest.

"It is undisputed that Agyapong is a public figure and Taylor’s statements were made regarding matters of public concern. The Amended Complaint does not plead any factual material that demonstrates Taylor’s disputed statements were published with actual malice", the ruling said.

"Therefore, Agyapong has not adequately plead an actionable claim. Further, the Amended Complaint does not plausibly state a claim under the Virginia Computer Crimes Act. For these reasons, the Motion to Dismiss the Amended Complaint (Dkt. 13) is GRANTED and the above

captioned civil action is DISMISSED. The Plaintiff has 60 days to file a Second Amended Complaint if that filing would meet the requirements discussed in this Order," the Court ruled.

The lawmaker’s lawyers had claimed that Taylor had published "false and defamatory statements in a series of videos and an email correspondence published by Defendants (Kevin Taylor and Loud Silence Media) via Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms about Plaintiff."

He was, therefore, seeking the court to award damages against the journalist and then restrain him and his organization, Loud Silence from further referring to him as "murderer, drug dealer, drug addict, thief, and green card fraudster".

But Judge Liam O’Grady denied Agyapong all his reliefs, but gave him 60 days to appeal the ruling if he was not satisfied.

