Video: Man assaults alleged sex worker after enjoying her

She thus refused to drop off from the man's vehicle. This infuriated the man, who assaulted the lady publicly until another gentleman appeared on the scene and recorded the incident which has now gone viral on social media.

Journalist Bridget Otoo who shared the video in a tweet and alleged that the said man in the video is called Yaw and is a driver to the headmaster of Aggrey Memorial School in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

She tagged the Ghana Police in her post and asked that the man be arrested and brought to book. Bridget has also offered to support the lady if she finds her.