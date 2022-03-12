RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Video: Man assaults alleged sex worker after enjoying her

Authors:

Pulse Staff

A driver of a government vehicle with registration number GV-127-16 has vehemently assaulted a woman alleged to be a commercial sex worker after patronising her service.

The man who assaulted the commercial sex worker
The man who assaulted the commercial sex worker

According to a video making rounds on social media, the lady narrated that the man after engaging her service failed to pay the appropriate amount of money.

Recommended articles

She thus refused to drop off from the man's vehicle. This infuriated the man, who assaulted the lady publicly until another gentleman appeared on the scene and recorded the incident which has now gone viral on social media.

Journalist Bridget Otoo who shared the video in a tweet and alleged that the said man in the video is called Yaw and is a driver to the headmaster of Aggrey Memorial School in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana.

She tagged the Ghana Police in her post and asked that the man be arrested and brought to book. Bridget has also offered to support the lady if she finds her.

Ghanaians on Twitter have been expressing their views on the matter;

Authors:

Pulse Staff

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

I broke up with the perfect guy because his penis was too small

Stock photo

I’ve infected 115 guys and 19 girls with HIV and still counting - Lady reveals

HIV test

Train breaks down in the middle of road, passengers contribute money to buy fuel (video)

Train breaks down due to shortage of fuel

Man books a ride, driver turns out to be his "wicked" secondary school principal

@kayzywizzzy