RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Video of 2 police officers assaulting driver sparks calls on IGP to take action

Andreas Kamasah

A disturbing video which shows two uniformed police officers severely assaulting a driver of a salon car for allegedly carrying a bag suspected to contain some illegal substances has triggered fury among Ghanaians, with calls on the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare to initiate an investigation into the incident.

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare
IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare

The video which has been circulating on various social media platforms shows the two officers of the Motor Transport Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service attempting to arrest the suspected driver.

Recommended articles

The incident is reported to have occurred at Asankrangwa, the capital of Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region.

It is not clear from the video if the dreads-wearing driver had resisted arrest or what exactly transpired earlier, but the officers are seen subjecting him to torturous beatings in a bid to tame him. While at it one of the officers is captured in the video kicking the suspect with brutal for while he begs for freedom, saying the bag in question did not belong to him.

READ ALSO: Klikor, Volta region town that’s produced 2 IGPs, other notable people

Bystanders filmed the violent incident, while some of them are heard in the background saying that the suspect did not help himself. According to them, they would have expected him to have been humble and have an amicable conversation with the police officers rather than adopting a confrontational posturing.

Unconfirmed reports say the bag in question contained substances suspected to be marijuana. Although the suspect could be heard saying that the bag was not his, he did not mention who it belonged to.

While it will be premature to hold a brief for the suspect, many people have been faulting the police officers for assaulting him instead of charging and taking him to court first.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

File photo (Not related to this story)

My brother and I have had s*x for 11 years – Pregnant Ghanaian lady cries

Sobolo

HIV-positive Sobolo seller says she mixes drink with her blood: 'I won’t die alone'

President Akufo-Addo

Mother of 4 children reportedly arrested for insulting, wishing Akufo-Addo dead

Woman torture maid to death

Mother of 2 tortures 11-year-old maid to d*ath in Jos over masturbation