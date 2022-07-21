We received 2 million prank calls in 4 months – Fire Service cries, calls for help

He bemoaned how the bombardment of their phonelines with prank calls causes a delay and sometimes a denial of his outfit’s services to people who genuinely need them urgently.

"We have received about two million prank calls within the first four months of 2022 and most of the prank calls are made by children. It is a big challenge which means that people who are genuinely in need of our service would have their calls stuck in cue because of the pranks. Therefore, emergency response time would be delayed unnecessarily," DO III Ackah stated, as quoted by 3news.com.

According to him, although the act of placing prank calls to emergency service operators is unlawful and punishable, the Ghana Fire Service does not have an effective system to enable it to track offenders.

He, however, added that through the vigilance of the service, some people have been identified and punished, but more needs to be done to curb the menace.