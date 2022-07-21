This was revealed by the National 2 IC of the National Public Relations Department of Ghana National Fire Service DO III, Desmond Essoun Ackah, while speaking in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on 3FM Sunrise.
We received 2 million prank calls in 4 months – Fire Service cries, calls for help
The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has disclosed that it recorded as many as two million prank calls in the first four months of the year 2022 alone, a development it says militates against its effective operation.
He bemoaned how the bombardment of their phonelines with prank calls causes a delay and sometimes a denial of his outfit’s services to people who genuinely need them urgently.
"We have received about two million prank calls within the first four months of 2022 and most of the prank calls are made by children. It is a big challenge which means that people who are genuinely in need of our service would have their calls stuck in cue because of the pranks. Therefore, emergency response time would be delayed unnecessarily," DO III Ackah stated, as quoted by 3news.com.
According to him, although the act of placing prank calls to emergency service operators is unlawful and punishable, the Ghana Fire Service does not have an effective system to enable it to track offenders.
He, however, added that through the vigilance of the service, some people have been identified and punished, but more needs to be done to curb the menace.
The service is therefore seeking help from the media, schools and other stakeholders to educate children, who are mostly the culprits, to desist from placing prank calls to its phonelines.
