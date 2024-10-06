We reject ill-gotten money for offering, donations - Chosen founder

Mouka, a charismatic preacher, gave the warning during a two-day revival held at the ministries’ headquarters in Ijesha, Lagos state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event tagged “Wonderful Move of God as of Old”, was to arouse the faithful’s consciousness of the steady power of God and to bless people and the nation.

The event began on Saturday with an array of testimonies, deliverance sessions and prayers for the faithful, and ended on Sunday with fanfare.

Speaking during his exaltation at the event, Mouka said that bad money remained bad money and should not be used for offerings and donations in the Church.

He said that the craving for money-making had made many soil their hands in things repulsive to God and as such, proceeds should not be part of offering and donations in support of the work of God.

“Don’t invite God’s wrath by smearing the holy temple with fraudulent wealth, for it is an abomination unto God.

“Rather, make restitution and seek repentance and be saved now before it is late,” he said.

Earlier at the event, Udoka Amakaeze, an ex-inmate, said that he was acquitted and discharged from the Badagry Correctional Centre after he embraced God.

The ex-inmate said that he repented after the Chosen Prison Outreach preached to him.