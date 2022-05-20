We'll remove Freedom Jacob Caesar's tigers from community - Police says

"The animals stink. Those animals are held inside an apartment where there is no access to proper fresh air. As soon as the door is open, you sniff a strong unpleasant smell emanating from them," one of the residents lamented to Daily Guide.

"It doesn’t make any sense to have wild animals, tigers for the matter, in an estate in the heart of the city where there is just less than a meter between the houses and also without any proper training and care [for them].

"When we saw them building [the structure], we asked them which institution gave the authorisation for them to put up such structure for the animals in a residential area.

"They told us they did not owe us any explanation and so will not provide any such authorisation to us. Even if they had any such authorisation, it only belonged to them."

The worried residents further claimed that they had contacted the Ghana Wildlife Society to complain but the situation remained the same.

"Anytime we called to find out how far, they keep tossing us. We are told sometimes that the officials had traveled, and a lot of back and forth.

"They don’t tell us anything and that is the reason we intend reporting to the matter to the police if we don’t hear from Wildlife Society after some time."

But in a statement on Thursday, May 19, the police said they have received a complaint, and are liaising with the Ghana Wildlife Society to remove the tigers from the residential area to a more appropriate place.

The police further assured that officers would be deployed to provide security to residents until the tigers are eventually relocated.

Meanwhile, Freedom Jacob Caesar told journalists that he bought the wild animals for tourism purposes and that conversation had been ongoing between him and the Ghana Tourism Authority about where and how to keep them to boost the country’s tourism.