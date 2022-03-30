RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Widow kicked out of matrimonial house less than 24 hours after husband’s burial

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A disturbed lady has cried out for help to get justice for her aunt, whose in-laws have driven her out of her matrimonial home barely 24 hours after the burial of her late husband.

Widow (source: Gistreel.com)
Widow (source: Gistreel.com)

According to the Nigerian lady who identifies herself on Facebook as Chioma Scholamaria Ugochukwu, the house in question was built partly with her widowed aunt’s help.

She shared photos of the widow lying outside after the house was locked with a big padlock.

He took to Facebook on Sunday, March 27, to seek the support of human rights activists to get justice for the poor woman.

"Another injustice against my widowed aunty!!!

This one is blood. My dad’s youngest sister. The husband’s funeral was yesterday and this night her properties was thrown out of her husband house.

Her clothes

Her money

Her phone

Everything was stripped, everything!!!. Tomorrow is the Thanksgiving and she doesn’t have anything to wear. She will sleep like this. Her properties was locked in the second picture. This house was built with my aunty’s money!!!

Please help me.

Help my aunty with contacts that can help.

Share this post please.

I am from Nanka Town, Ifite village. Their surname is Ezemmuo. I am ready to give any information needed," Chioma Scholamaria Ugochukwu wrote on her Facebook page.

In similar news, a grieving widow is suing a funeral company after she says she spent 27 years mourning her husband at the wrong grave after his ashes were handed to his estranged mum in secret.

After Kieron Kenny died in 1989, aged 43, his widow Kathleen Walsham stipulated that his ashes be scattered in a garden of rest near their east London home rather than be interred in an urn.

Ms Walsham claims that would have been in-line with her husband’s wishes, because he had been "very claustrophobic and scared of the dark" and would have wanted to be "set free".

For the next 27 years, Mrs Walsham and her three children visited the garden of rest at the East London Cemetery, West Ham, on Fathers’ Days, birthdays and other occasions to pay respects.

But in 2016 they were shocked to be told Mr Kenny’s ashes had in fact been handed to his estranged mum, Iris Garbutt, and buried in a grave in Essex.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

